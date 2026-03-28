Why Not Us? Pochettino Inspires U.S. Soccer with Dream of World Cup Glory

Mauricio Pochettino has issued a rallying cry to the U.S. soccer team, urging them to reach new heights in the upcoming World Cup. Expressing a firm belief in their potential, Pochettino declared, 'Why not us?' as he inspired his players to aim for unprecedented success on the global stage.

The U.S. will face Paraguay, Australia, and either Turkey or Kosovo in the group stage, benefiting from their status as co-hosts. Pochettino, the former Argentine defender, has taken over as U.S. coach with a vision for victory, invoking the American mentality as a foundation for optimism.

Despite historical challenges, the expansion of the World Cup offers new opportunities. Pochettino aims to channel positive energy to rally support and belief, encouraging fans and players alike to dream and pursue the ultimate goal: a World Cup championship victory.