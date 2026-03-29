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Rising Star: Kimi Antonelli Shatters Formula One Records

Kimi Antonelli, a 19-year-old Italian, became the youngest championship leader in Formula One history by winning the Japanese Grand Prix. This victory marks Antonelli as the first Italian to win consecutive F1 races since 1953, propelling him to a nine-point lead over teammate George Russell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 17:41 IST
Rising Star: Kimi Antonelli Shatters Formula One Records

Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli has made history by becoming the youngest championship leader in Formula One, following his victory at the Japanese Grand Prix. At just 19, Antonelli has surpassed records previously held by Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion who was 22 when he led the standings in 2007.

Antonelli's feat is further underlined by becoming the first Italian to clinch back-to-back Formula One races since Alberto Ascari in 1953. After winning in China two weeks prior, Antonelli now leaves Japan with a significant nine-point advantage over his Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Despite starting from pole, Antonelli initially dropped to sixth. A timely safety car, introduced after Haas driver Oliver Bearman's crash, enabled Antonelli to gain an edge during his pit stop. He demonstrated remarkable speed on hard tyres, solidifying his lead and leaving Russell to finish fourth after tactical missteps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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