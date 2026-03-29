Kimi Antonelli: Youngest Formula One Championship Leader After Thrilling Japanese GP Win
Kimi Antonelli, a 19-year-old Mercedes driver, became the youngest-ever Formula One championship leader after winning the Japanese Grand Prix. He capitalized on a well-timed safety car to surpass competitors, including McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Antonelli leads the standings by nine points after his second consecutive win.
In a dramatic Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes emerged as the youngest Formula One championship leader, securing his second consecutive victory. Antonelli, who began from pole position, overcame an initial setback with an advantageously timed safety car that changed the race's dynamics.
Oscar Piastri of McLaren and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari completed the podium, with Antonelli crossing the finish line 13.7 seconds ahead. Teammate George Russell, leading before the Grand Prix, now trails by nine points.
Bearman survived a high-speed crash, while Piastri's podium finish marked a redemption for McLaren post their struggles in China. Overall, the race was a showcase of strategic brilliance and youthful prowess in the high-octane world of Formula One.
(With inputs from agencies.)