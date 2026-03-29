Left Menu

Kimi Antonelli: Youngest Formula One Championship Leader after Japanese Grand Prix Win

Nineteen-year-old Italian driver Kimi Antonelli made history by winning the Japanese Grand Prix, becoming the youngest-ever Formula One championship leader. Despite losing initial positions, Antonelli finished strongly, securing a significant lead over McLaren’s Oscar Piastri. This victory places Antonelli nine points ahead of teammate George Russell in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 12:49 IST
Kimi Antonelli: Youngest Formula One Championship Leader after Japanese Grand Prix Win

Italian driver Kimi Antonelli, behind the wheel of his Mercedes, clinched victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, marking his second consecutive win in the Formula One series and establishing him as the youngest-ever championship leader.

Starting from pole, the 19-year-old Antonelli dropped to sixth position early in the race but surged forward to finish 13.7 seconds ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounding out the podium.

His triumph at Suzuka grants him a nine-point advantage over his teammate George Russell in the overall championship standings. Meanwhile, Haas driver Oliver Bearman escaped injury after a high-speed crash, being cleared by medical staff afterwards.

TRENDING

1
Middle East Turmoil: Iran's Threats and Houthi Involvement Escalate Conflict

Middle East Turmoil: Iran's Threats and Houthi Involvement Escalate Conflict

 United Arab Emirates
2
Vijay's Bold Electoral Debut: A Battle for Tamil Nadu's Future

Vijay's Bold Electoral Debut: A Battle for Tamil Nadu's Future

 India
3
CPI(M) Reaffirms Secular Stance Amid Election Allegations

CPI(M) Reaffirms Secular Stance Amid Election Allegations

 India
4
North Korea's Missile Ambition: Unveiling the Solid-Fuel Engine Test

North Korea's Missile Ambition: Unveiling the Solid-Fuel Engine Test

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026