Kimi Antonelli: Youngest Formula One Championship Leader after Japanese Grand Prix Win

Italian driver Kimi Antonelli, behind the wheel of his Mercedes, clinched victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, marking his second consecutive win in the Formula One series and establishing him as the youngest-ever championship leader.

Starting from pole, the 19-year-old Antonelli dropped to sixth position early in the race but surged forward to finish 13.7 seconds ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc rounding out the podium.

His triumph at Suzuka grants him a nine-point advantage over his teammate George Russell in the overall championship standings. Meanwhile, Haas driver Oliver Bearman escaped injury after a high-speed crash, being cleared by medical staff afterwards.