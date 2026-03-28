Hurricanes' High-Octane Attack Dominates Super Rugby Pacific

The Wellington Hurricanes delivered a resounding 52-14 defeat to the Queensland Reds on Saturday, showcasing their attacking prowess. Winger Fehi Fineanganofo was the star, securing a hat-trick for the second consecutive week, as the Hurricanes maintained their lead in the Super Rugby Pacific standings after seven rounds.

Similar triumphs were seen across the league as the Auckland Blues crushed Fijian Drua 40-15 with a strong showing in the second half, joining the Hurricanes with 25 points. Meanwhile, the Waikato Chiefs continued their longstanding supremacy over the Western Force, claiming a 24-14 victory in Perth to climb to fifth place.

The round also saw the ACT Brumbies narrowly lose to New South Wales Waratahs 30-28, primarily due to precise kicking by Sid Harvey. As the league intensifies, each team is striving to leverage their strengths and maintain momentum in this highly competitive season.