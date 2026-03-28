Mercedes Shines in Final Practice at Japanese Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli led Mercedes teammate George Russell during the last practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix, showcasing exceptional speed at the Suzuka circuit. Antonelli's time of one minute, 29.362 seconds, was just enough to edge past Russell, cementing Mercedes's dominance at the event.

Despite mechanical troubles plaguing McLaren, Lando Norris managed only a sixth-place finish. Meanwhile, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri of McLaren filled the following ranks, with notable performances from Nico Hulkenberg for Audi and Pierre Gasly for Alpine rounding out the top ten.

Mercedes's consistent practice performance marks them as the favorites for pole position in Saturday's qualifying. For this session, the FIA has adjusted energy management regulations, which could affect how teams manage their race strategies. The changes intend to enhance competitiveness by allowing drivers to push their vehicles harder.

(With inputs from agencies.)