Mercedes Chases Hat-Trick at Japanese Grand Prix: A High-Stakes Showdown

Mercedes heads into the Japanese Grand Prix seeking an impressive hat-trick of season-opening one-two victories, fueled by a maiden win from Kimi Antonelli and George Russell aiming to solidify his status as a title contender. Currently, Russell leads the championship standing, narrowly ahead of Antonelli by four points.

With memories of their 2020 start and the rare feat of starting a season with consecutive one-twos in 2019, Mercedes is optimistic. Team Principal Toto Wolff remains cautiously optimistic, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of Formula One, "The moment you think you have got this sport figured out, you are usually proven wrong," he stated.

Ferrari is eager to break their Suzuka drought, not having secured a victory there since 2004. Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have provided thrilling races, particularly with Hamilton ending his podium hiatus recently. Meanwhile, Honda-powered teams, particularly Aston Martin, are looking to conclude the race, having faced power unit challenges early in the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)