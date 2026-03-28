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Eugenio Chacarra Strengthens Lead at Indian Open Amid Tough Competition

Spanish golfer Eugenio Chacarra bolsters his position at the Indian Open with a two-under 70, leading by four shots. South Africa's MJ Daffue and England's Alex Fitzpatrick are tied second. India's Om Prakash Chouhan rises to tied 20th after an eventful round. Early completion of round two saw three Indians make the cut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-03-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 19:00 IST
Eugenio Chacarra Strengthens Lead at Indian Open Amid Tough Competition
Eugenio Chacarra

Reigning champion Eugenio Chacarra from Spain extended his lead to four shots at the Indian Open on Saturday, posting a two-under 70 in the third round.

In pursuit of Chacarra, South Africa's MJ Daffue and England's Alex Fitzpatrick both carded 72 to place joint second at six-under 210.

Om Prakash Chouhan emerged as the top Indian performer, climbing to tied 20th with a cumulative score of one-over 217.

The day's play commenced early for 30 golfers completing round two from Friday, leading to three Indians surpassing the halfway cut, including veteran Chouhan, newcomer Manoj S, and Kshitij Naveed Kaul.

Notably, Kshitij's dramatic turnaround with a birdie and eagle helped him reach the cut. Meanwhile, Manoj S rounds off the third day in tied 54th place, and Kshitij stands at tied 63rd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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