Mumbai Indians Ready to Bounce Back in IPL 2023

The prominent Mumbai Indians are prepared to launch their campaign to end a five-year title drought in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as they face a diminished Kolkata Knight Riders team in their initial match on Sunday.

After finishing third last year, the Rohit Sharma-led team aims to capture a record-extending sixth title in the league, leveraging their solid lineup, which comprises numerous members from India's T20 World Cup winning squad. Despite the absence of key players Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner, Mumbai Indians are confident in their chances this season.

The Kolkata Knight Riders face challenges with their modified bowling attack following instructions from the BCCI and player injuries. However, with talents like Ajinkya Rahane, Varun Chakravarthy, and the acquired ex-CSK players, KKR hopes to make a significant impact in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)