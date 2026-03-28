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Pole Position Triumph: Di Giannantonio Dominates Record-Breaking Qualifying

Fabio Di Giannantonio took pole position at the United States Grand Prix, setting a record lap time. The session saw multiple lap records tumble, with Di Giannantonio expressing gratitude to his team for their efforts. Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez faced challenges, with Bezzecchi's incident under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 22:41 IST
Pole Position Triumph: Di Giannantonio Dominates Record-Breaking Qualifying

Fabio Di Giannantonio of VR46 Racing clinched pole position at the United States Grand Prix, thrilling fans with a record-setting performance at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. The Italian, who also dominated in Brazil last week, clocked a blistering two minutes 0.136 seconds to secure top grid placement.

The electrifying session on Saturday repeatedly rewrote the lap record, with Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia initially setting the pace before Honda's Joan Mir shattered it moments later. Despite the fierce competition, Di Giannantonio credited his team for strategic changes that led to his success.

Drama unfolded as tensions flared on the track. Stewards are investigating an incident involving Marco Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez, which impacted Marquez's qualifying run. Bagnaia managed to secure fourth place, while Marquez starts sixth. As the action shifts to the race, anticipation builds for another gripping MotoGP showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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