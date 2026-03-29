Jorge Martin Triumphs in Thrilling U.S. MotoGP Sprint

In a remarkable display of skill, Jorge Martin secured victory in the U.S. MotoGP sprint held in Austin on Saturday, surpassing his competitors with a strategic move at turn 12. This win positions Martin as the current leader in the championship standings.

Francesco Bagnaia, whom Martin overtook during the final lap, finished closely behind, while Pedro Acosta of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing secured the third position on the podium. Despite the triumph, Martin experienced an unfortunate crash during his victory celebration, though he appeared unscathed.

Marco Bezzecchi encountered misfortune as well, succumbing to a crash after initially falling from second to seventh place. Notably, defending champion Marc Marquez also crashed early in the race, taking Fabio di Giannantonio down with him.

(With inputs from agencies.)