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Josh Kerr's Mile Record Pursuit: London's Historic Run

Josh Kerr aims to break the long-standing mile world record held by Hicham El Guerrouj at the London Diamond League. With a personal best of 3:45.34, Kerr inches closer to El Guerrouj's record set in 1999. The athlete's passion for the historic milestone fuels his ambition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 08:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 08:47 IST
Josh Kerr's Mile Record Pursuit: London's Historic Run

Britain's celebrated middle-distance runner, Josh Kerr, has set his sights on breaking one of the oldest and most revered records in athletics—the mile world record, currently held by Hicham El Guerrouj. The record-breaking attempt is scheduled for the London Diamond League meet in July.

Kerr, who recently clinched the 3,000 meters title at the World Indoor Championships in Poland, boasts a personal best of 3:45.34 in the mile. This time is over two seconds slower than El Guerrouj's historic mark of 3:43.13, set back in 1999.

In an interview with the BBC, Kerr expressed the significance of the challenge, stating that it has been a major goal for his career, given its historical importance. With promising training numbers, Kerr believes this year presents a prime opportunity to challenge the record, following in the footsteps of previous British record-holders like Roger Bannister and Sebastian Coe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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