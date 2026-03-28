India's Relay Teams Sprint Towards World Athletics Relays
India's men's 4x400m and mixed 4x100m relay teams made significant progress in qualifying for the World Athletics Relays in Botswana, delivering remarkable performances at an international competition. Despite success, challenges remain as the men's 4x100m team faces disqualification, hindering their qualification efforts.
- Country:
- India
India's relay teams delivered standout performances at the International Invitation Relay Competition, edging closer to qualifying for the World Athletics Relays in Botswana this May. The men's 4x400m team claimed gold, enhancing their chances for the event in Gaborone.
In a remarkable feat, the mixed 4x100m relay team broke the national record, which previously stood at 43.44 seconds. However, the men's 4x100m team faced disqualification, stalling their qualification efforts.
National record holder Animesh Kujur expressed disappointment over missing the final opportunity to improve rankings before the April 5 deadline. Despite setbacks, India's relay teams remain contenders in the international athletics arena.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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