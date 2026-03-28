Left Menu

India's Relay Teams Sprint Towards World Athletics Relays

India's men's 4x400m and mixed 4x100m relay teams made significant progress in qualifying for the World Athletics Relays in Botswana, delivering remarkable performances at an international competition. Despite success, challenges remain as the men's 4x100m team faces disqualification, hindering their qualification efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-03-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 21:22 IST
India's Relay Teams Sprint Towards World Athletics Relays
  • Country:
  • India

India's relay teams delivered standout performances at the International Invitation Relay Competition, edging closer to qualifying for the World Athletics Relays in Botswana this May. The men's 4x400m team claimed gold, enhancing their chances for the event in Gaborone.

In a remarkable feat, the mixed 4x100m relay team broke the national record, which previously stood at 43.44 seconds. However, the men's 4x100m team faced disqualification, stalling their qualification efforts.

National record holder Animesh Kujur expressed disappointment over missing the final opportunity to improve rankings before the April 5 deadline. Despite setbacks, India's relay teams remain contenders in the international athletics arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arunachal Pradesh: Pioneering a New Era of Eco-Tourism and Hydropower

Arunachal Pradesh: Pioneering a New Era of Eco-Tourism and Hydropower

 India
2
Ilia Malinin: 'Quad God' Reigns Supreme with Third World Title Triumph

Ilia Malinin: 'Quad God' Reigns Supreme with Third World Title Triumph

 Global
3
India's Strategic Vigilance: Navigating West Asia Crisis

India's Strategic Vigilance: Navigating West Asia Crisis

 India
4
Tragic Discovery: The Mystery of the Missing Six-Year-Old

Tragic Discovery: The Mystery of the Missing Six-Year-Old

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026