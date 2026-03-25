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India to Host 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships

India is set to host the prestigious World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2028 at the Kalinga Indoor Athletics Stadium. This marks a historic first for India, aiming to inspire its youth and elevate its athletics prowess. Odisha was selected alongside Kazakhstan for 2028 and 2030, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:09 IST
India to Host 2028 World Athletics Indoor Championships
Adille J Sumariwalla (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has secured the opportunity to host the World Athletics Indoor Championships in 2028, marking a prestigious milestone in the nation's sporting history. This announcement, made during the 240th World Athletics Council Meeting in Torun, Poland, showcases India's growing prominence in global athletics.

Adille J Sumariwalla, World Athletics Vice-President, expressed immense pride in this achievement. He highlighted that the Kalinga Indoor Athletics Stadium will be the first Indian venue to ever host an international athletics championship, emphasizing its significance for India's 700 million strong youthful population.

The World Athletics Council has chosen Odisha for the 2028 event, while Kazakhstan's Astana will host the championships in 2030. These events aim to inspire young athletes by providing them with invaluable exposure to elite athletes' routines and lifestyles, encouraging future progress within India's sports community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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