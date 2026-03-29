Tiger Woods: Legal Troubles Cast Shadow Over Golf Legacy

Tiger Woods, facing new legal challenges, entered a dark SUV after spending eight hours in Martin County jail on charges of driving under the influence and property damage. His manager declined to comment, and the PGA Tour remained silent on the incident.

This development comes at a crucial time for Woods, who was gearing up for the Masters and considering a major leadership role as the U.S. Ryder Cup captain for future tournaments. His past injuries and recent car crashes have already impacted his golfing career.

The latest events continue to place Woods under intense scrutiny, as he balances his personal struggles with maintaining his prominent position within the golf world. His decisions and legal outcomes will influence his legacy and the sport's future.