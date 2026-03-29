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Vijay Makes Bold Electorial Move in Tamil Nadu

TVK Chief Vijay announces candidacy from two constituencies in Tamil Nadu elections, revealing a 'people's alliance' against DMK. He announces core team candidates and pledges steps for a drug-free Tamil Nadu and educational loan guarantees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 12:00 IST
Vijay Makes Bold Electorial Move in Tamil Nadu
TVK Chief Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

TVK Chief Vijay declared his candidacy from two constituencies for the upcoming April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Addressing party officials, Vijay revealed the contest would be 'C Joseph Vijay' running from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappally East.

He further introduced candidates for additional seats, ensuring all core team members were included. Vijay emphasized the electoral challenge as being between his 'people's alliance TVK and Stalin sir alliance,' criticizing the ruling DMK-led bloc as merely a 'patch-up.'

Vijay also outlined a bold agenda for the youth, labeling it a 'guarantee,' which includes the promise of a drug-free Tamil Nadu and collateral-free educational loans up to Rs 20 lakh from Class 12 to Ph.D. level.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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