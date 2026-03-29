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Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao: The Rematch That Won't Count

The anticipated rematch between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao will occur on September 19, but it won't count on the fighters' records. The location is still undecided, though Las Vegas is probable. Mayweather, at 49, sees these exhibitions as entertainment, with more matches planned, including with Mike Tyson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas | Updated: 29-03-2026 09:34 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 09:34 IST
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao: The Rematch That Won't Count
Fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao's anticipated rematch, scheduled for September 19, has taken a turn as it won't impact the boxers' official records.

The venue for the fight remains undisclosed, although Las Vegas is under consideration. Mayweather hinted one option could be the Sphere, a high-tech arena in Las Vegas known for its immersive environment.

Mayweather, 49, views the exhibition bout as an opportunity to entertain fans while staying active, with more exhibitions planned, including against Mike Tyson and kickboxer Mike Zambidis.

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