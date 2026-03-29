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AIADMK Unveils Final Candidate Line-up for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

AIADMK released its final candidate list for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, naming nominees for key Chennai constituencies, including alliances with the Indiya Jananayaka Katchi and Puthiya Needhi Katchi parties. The party is contesting 167 seats, with some allies contesting under its symbol.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-03-2026 11:03 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 11:03 IST
AIADMK Unveils Final Candidate Line-up for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections
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AIADMK announced its final list of candidates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled on April 23. Fielding nominees across Chennai, the list includes notable figures like Porkodi Armstrong in key city segments.

With Edappadi K Palaniswami at the helm, AIADMK is set to challenge strong opposition. Aadhi Rajaram will confront DMK Youth Wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin in the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, while P Santhana Krishnan will stand against Chief Minister M K Stalin in Kolathur.

The party aims to contest 167 seats under the National Democratic Alliance with alliances, including BJP, AMMK, and PMK. Partners like Indiya Jananayaka Katchi and Puthiya Needhi Katchi are running candidates on the AIADMK symbol, further bolstering their electoral strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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