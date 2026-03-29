Embracing Integrative Intelligence: Chandrika Tandon's Message to Future Leaders
Grammy-winning musician Chandrika Tandon addressed the IIMA convocation, emphasizing the importance of integrative intelligence in becoming 'wholly human' and defining leadership. Urging graduates to leave their comfort zones, she highlighted the need for critical thinking, strategic exploration, and intentional living to achieve success.
- Country:
- India
In a thought-provoking address at the 61st annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), Grammy Award-winning Indian-American musician Chandrika Tandon emphasized the need for integrative intelligence in today's AI-driven world. Tandon elucidated the concept of being 'wholly human' as the cornerstone of true leadership.
Addressing a diverse cohort of 629 graduates, Tandon encouraged them to break free from comfort zones and adopt a mindset of critical thinking and strategic exploration. 'Breakthroughs occur at intersections,' she noted, urging graduates to learn continuously and act with intention to achieve clarity and commitment in their goals.
The convocation, held at IIMA's iconic Louis Kahn Plaza, also featured remarks from Chairperson Pankaj Patel and Director Bharat Bhasker. Degrees were awarded to students across four programs, including doctoral, post-graduate, and executive management tracks.
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