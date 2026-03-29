Reclaiming the Youth: Schlossberg's Call for Democratic Revival
Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of JFK, urges the Democratic Party to reconnect with young voters. Speaking at Fortune's CEO Initiative, he highlights the need for cultural relevance and modernity in politics, crediting Donald Trump for engaging youth and emphasizing storytelling over policy missteps.
- Country:
- United States
In a candid speech at Fortune's CEO Initiative, Democrat leader Jack Schlossberg urged his party to rekindle its connection with young voters, a segment that has been swayed by former President Donald Trump. Schlossberg, the grandson of John F Kennedy and a Congressional candidate, commended Trump for energizing youth engagement in politics.
The 33-year-old argued that the Democratic Party's struggle is less about policy and more about storytelling and cultural relevance. ''We've lost the plot,'' Schlossberg stated, explaining how the Republican Party has embraced modernity which Democrats once thrived upon. He criticized his party's current stance as anti-modernity and anti-business.
While Schlossberg proudly aligns with Democratic values of the past, focusing on modern innovations, affordable healthcare, and education, he disapproved of their current approach. He noted Trump's ability to influence young men and called for a Democratic revival through cultural engagement and effective storytelling.
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