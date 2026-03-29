Canada's Resilient Comeback: A 2-2 Draw with Iceland

The Canadian soccer team showed resilience in an international friendly match, securing a 2-2 draw against Iceland on Saturday. Jonathan David was pivotal, scoring twice from the penalty spot in the second half, helping Canada recover from a 2-0 deficit.

However, tension rose when Canadian player Tajon Buchanan was ejected with a red card in the 80th minute after an elbow incident with Iceland's Mikael Egill Ellertsson. This marked the third consecutive game Canada faced a red card situation.

The match was part of Canada's preparation for this summer's World Cup, which they will co-host with the United States and Mexico. Coach Jesse Marsch emphasized the importance of each game for player development and team cohesion ahead of the tournament.