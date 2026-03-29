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Canada's Resilient Comeback: A 2-2 Draw with Iceland

Canada clawed back to a 2-2 draw against Iceland after Jonathan David's two penalty goals. Despite a red card for Tajon Buchanan, Canada displayed resilience. They're prepping for the World Cup co-hosted with the USA and Mexico, aiming to build momentum and secure roster spots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 29-03-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 09:40 IST
Canada's Resilient Comeback: A 2-2 Draw with Iceland
  • Country:
  • Canada

The Canadian soccer team showed resilience in an international friendly match, securing a 2-2 draw against Iceland on Saturday. Jonathan David was pivotal, scoring twice from the penalty spot in the second half, helping Canada recover from a 2-0 deficit.

However, tension rose when Canadian player Tajon Buchanan was ejected with a red card in the 80th minute after an elbow incident with Iceland's Mikael Egill Ellertsson. This marked the third consecutive game Canada faced a red card situation.

The match was part of Canada's preparation for this summer's World Cup, which they will co-host with the United States and Mexico. Coach Jesse Marsch emphasized the importance of each game for player development and team cohesion ahead of the tournament.

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