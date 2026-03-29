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This is undoubtedly a challenging time: PM Modi on West Asia war in his radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 11:16 IST
This is undoubtedly a challenging time: PM Modi on West Asia war in his radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'.
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  • India

This is undoubtedly a challenging time: PM Modi on West Asia war in his radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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