This is undoubtedly a challenging time: PM Modi on West Asia war in his radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 11:16 IST
- Country:
- India
This is undoubtedly a challenging time: PM Modi on West Asia war in his radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- PM Modi
- West Asia
- conflict
- Mann Ki Baat
- radio address
- peace
- unity
- Prime Minister
- war
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