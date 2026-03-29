Kimi Antonelli Shines Again: Dominates Japanese Grand Prix at 19

Nineteen-year-old Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes continues to prove his mettle on the Formula 1 circuit, securing his second straight victory at the Japanese Grand Prix. Antonelli ended the race comfortably ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, despite a slow start that saw him drop to sixth early in the race.

In a remarkable show of skill and determination, Antonelli reclaimed the lead by the 22nd lap, aided in part by a safety car deployment after Oliver Bearman of Hass crashed into a tire barrier. Antonelli's triumph makes him the youngest driver to lead the championship standings.

The 2026 season has been dominated by Mercedes, with victories in the initial three races, showcasing the prowess of their new car configuration. As the series takes a five-week break, teams, including Ferrari and McLaren, look to capitalize on lessons learned when races resume in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)