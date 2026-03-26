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Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson to Open for CSK in IPL 2026

Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed that he will open the batting alongside Sanju Samson for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026. In his first season with CSK, Samson joins after an impressive T20 World Cup. The team, hopeful for a title, will start their campaign against Rajasthan Royals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:38 IST
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson to Open for CSK in IPL 2026
Ruturaj Gaikwad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has confirmed that he will share the opening batting duties with star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), commencing March 28. This revelation came during the 'Captains Day' event following an all-captain meeting with BCCI officials in Mumbai.

Samson, who has been traded from Rajasthan Royals after 11 seasons, will don the CSK jersey for the first time. He was named Player of the Tournament in the recent ICC T20 World Cup 2026, where India triumphed over New Zealand in the final. At 31, Samson remains in stellar form, having smashed 321 runs in five innings with a remarkable strike rate.

Despite a disappointing start last season, which saw them finish at the bottom, CSK has strengthened its squad through a vigorous mini-auction. The team is aiming for a record sixth title and will begin their journey against Rajasthan Royals on March 30 in Guwahati. The revamped CSK lineup hints at a promising season ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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