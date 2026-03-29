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Rahane and Raghuvanshi Shine in High-Scoring IPL Thriller

In a high-octane IPL clash, Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to a competitive score of 220/4 against Mumbai Indians. Despite Shardul Thakur's key breakthroughs, KKR's top-order batsmen dominated, with Rahane scoring 67 and Raghuvanshi adding 51 in the contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:26 IST
Rahane and Raghuvanshi Shine in High-Scoring IPL Thriller
Ajinkya Rahane
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling IPL showdown, Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi delivered crucial half-centuries to anchor Kolkata Knight Riders' innings against Mumbai Indians. Batting first, KKR posted a competitive 220/4 despite some incisive bowling from Shardul Thakur, who claimed 3/39.

On a benign pitch, Mumbai's bowlers struggled to contain KKR's aggressive top order. While Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless, Rahane set the tone with an elegant 67, featuring five sixes and three fours, while pulling off a masterclass in white-ball batting.

Raghuvanshi, meanwhile, weathered a tentative start before accelerating to a brisk 51 off 29 deliveries. Despite a missed chance by Rohit Sharma, his resilient knock ensured KKR set a stiff target, posing a formidable challenge to the Mumbai Indians' lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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