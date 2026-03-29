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MI beat KKR by 6 wickets to win their opening IPL match after 13 seasons.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 23:14 IST
MI beat KKR by 6 wickets to win their opening IPL match after 13 seasons.

MI beat KKR by 6 wickets to win their opening IPL match after 13 seasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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