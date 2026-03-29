MI beat KKR by 6 wickets to win their opening IPL match after 13 seasons.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 23:14 IST
MI beat KKR by 6 wickets to win their opening IPL match after 13 seasons.
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- Mumbai Indians
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- opening match
- 13 years
- win
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