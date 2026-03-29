Left Menu

Bridging Diplomacy: Pakistan's Initiative for US-Iran Talks

Pakistan's Foreign Minister announced plans for diplomatic talks between the US and Iran following discussions with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye. These efforts aim to address the West Asia conflict, which has resulted in significant global economic impacts. The initiative has garnered support from attending foreign ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 29-03-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 23:10 IST
Bridging Diplomacy: Pakistan's Initiative for US-Iran Talks
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bold diplomatic move, Pakistan's Foreign Minister announced that the country would facilitate talks between the US and Iran. This initiative follows a strategic meeting with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye.

The discussions focused on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has led to severe disruptions in the global economy. 'We agreed that this war is not in favor of anyone and would only lead to death and destruction,' the minister stated, emphasizing the importance of Muslim unity during these challenging times.

Briefing the visiting dignitaries on the potential talks set to take place in Islamabad, the foreign ministers expressed their full support for this crucial diplomatic step, despite the existing delays in direct talks between the US and Iran.

TRENDING

1
Upholding Statehood: A Call to Action for Youth and Farmers

Upholding Statehood: A Call to Action for Youth and Farmers

 India
2
Congress Announces Strong Lineup for West Bengal Elections

Congress Announces Strong Lineup for West Bengal Elections

 India
3
CM Revanth Reddy Offers CBI Probe to Address Illegal Mining Allegations

CM Revanth Reddy Offers CBI Probe to Address Illegal Mining Allegations

 India
4
Netanyahu Orders Military Expansion in Lebanon Amid Rocket Threats

Netanyahu Orders Military Expansion in Lebanon Amid Rocket Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Data to Trust: Community Mapping Reshapes Health Emergency Response

WHO Report Unpacks Why Skin Lightening Persists Despite Health Risks

Rethinking Imports: A New Path to Reduce Costs in The Bahamas Economy

Asia’s Development Challenge Shifts from Growth to Strong Governance Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026