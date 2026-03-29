Bridging Diplomacy: Pakistan's Initiative for US-Iran Talks

In a bold diplomatic move, Pakistan's Foreign Minister announced that the country would facilitate talks between the US and Iran. This initiative follows a strategic meeting with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye.

The discussions focused on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has led to severe disruptions in the global economy. 'We agreed that this war is not in favor of anyone and would only lead to death and destruction,' the minister stated, emphasizing the importance of Muslim unity during these challenging times.

Briefing the visiting dignitaries on the potential talks set to take place in Islamabad, the foreign ministers expressed their full support for this crucial diplomatic step, despite the existing delays in direct talks between the US and Iran.