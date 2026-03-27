Delhi court extends by 10 days NIA custody of seven foreign nationals in national security breach case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi court extends by 10 days NIA custody of seven foreign nationals in national security breach case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Southern Syria Violence Erupts: UN Investigation Unveils Potential War Crimes
Delhi Assembly Bomb Threats: Security Heightened Amid Ongoing Investigation
Tragic Bear Deaths Spark Investigation in Chhattisgarh
Runway Reopens at LaGuardia Amid Investigation into Fatal Collision
Federal Investigation Sparks Electoral Integrity Debate in Minnesota