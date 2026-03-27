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Delhi Court Extends NIA Custody of Foreign Nationals in National Security Breach Case

A Delhi court extended the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody of seven foreign nationals, including six Ukrainians, accused of breaching national security, by 10 days. The court highlighted the sensitivity and potential global impact of the case, involving illegal travel and support for insurgent groups in Myanmar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:33 IST
Delhi Court Extends NIA Custody of Foreign Nationals in National Security Breach Case
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A Delhi court has prolonged the custody of seven foreign nationals, including six Ukrainians, held by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for an additional 10 days concerning national security breach allegations.

NIA special judge Prashant Sharma issued this extension while noting the globally sensitive nature of the investigation.

The accused allegedly entered India on tourist visas, traveled to restricted areas illegally, supplied arms, and provided training to insurgent groups linked to Ethnic Armed Organisations in Myanmar, posing threats to national security.

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