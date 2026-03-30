Ajinkya Rahane: Playing for Growth, Not Proving a Point

Ajinkya Rahane, the experienced Indian cricketer and current captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, remains unperturbed by incessant speculation regarding his future. The 37-year-old insists his focus is on personal development rather than responding to critics and has recently stepped down from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy captaincy.

Despite not leading in domestic white-ball competitions and amid chatter about his career, Rahane has been displaying his batting prowess, recently hitting a notable 40-ball 67 against Mumbai Indians. He says his goal is continual growth rather than proving his game to anyone.

While KKR's inexperienced bowling attack lacks key players due to injuries, Rahane credits Jasprit Bumrah's tight spell for securing the game for Mumbai. He remains optimistic about KKR's younger players stepping up and emphasizes the importance of perseverance during challenging tournaments.