Indian Pickleball Squad Set for US Open Challenge

In a major boost for Indian sports, Mihika Yadav and Arjun Singh headline the nation's pickleball team for the upcoming US Open in Naples, Florida, from April 9-18. The prestigious tournament sees these talents among a diverse group of competitors from India.

The team list showcases a mix of experienced and upcoming stars, including Purvansh Patel and Aditya Singh in the open category, Naga Moksha and others in the U-18 section, and veterans like Suryaveer Singh Bhullar in the men's 50-plus doubles.

This participation, made possible through a strategic partnership with the US Open, provides direct entry for the Indian players. Following the Florida event, the Indian Pickleball Association is set to back teams for upcoming competitions such as the Epic Amateur World Championship in Singapore and the Pickleball World Cup in Vietnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)