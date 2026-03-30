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Elevating Inflight Retail: gateretail and JK Tech's AI-Driven Alliance

Gateretail and JK Tech have expanded their strategic partnership to enhance AI-powered inflight retail intelligence. Their advanced AI-Powered Inflight Retail Operations Planning Suite aims to improve airline retail operations. The collaboration brings together gateretail's retail expertise with JK Tech's AI capabilities, offering data-driven solutions for operational challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:34 IST
Elevating Inflight Retail: gateretail and JK Tech's AI-Driven Alliance
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Gateretail and JK Tech have announced an expansion of their strategic partnership, focusing on advancing AI-powered inflight retail intelligence. The collaboration aims to refine the AI-Powered Inflight Retail Operations Planning Suite, enhancing intelligent and scalable planning capabilities tailored for airline retail and onboard food and beverage operations.

The partnership seeks to address significant operational challenges faced by UK and European airlines, such as demand variability and margin pressure. By leveraging gateretail's expertise and JK Tech's AI technology, the new solution offers a unified planning environment, enabling predictive, coordinated execution and improved commercial decision-making.

This initiative is set to extend into AI-driven financial optimisation, further enhancing operational efficiency. The shared efforts underline a commitment to redefining inflight retail intelligence through advanced AI-driven capabilities, already yielding visible improvements in decision velocity and retail performance.

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