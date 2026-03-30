Galgotias University Celebrates 10th Convocation with Illustrious Guests
Galgotias University held its 10th Convocation Ceremony, attended by distinguished guests like Padma Shri Dr. A. S. Kiran Kumar, former ISRO Chairman. The event celebrated the achievements of 6,656 graduates. Key speeches emphasized lifelong learning, resilience, and the importance of sustainability. The university showcased strong placement performance and reaffirmed its commitment to academic excellence.
Galgotias University hosted its 10th Convocation Ceremony in Greater Noida, welcoming notable dignitaries such as Padma Shri Dr. A. S. Kiran Kumar, ex-ISRO chairman, as the chief guest. The event focused on celebrating academic accomplishments and inspiring future aspirations among graduates and attendees.
The ceremony honored 6,656 graduates, including 73 Ph.D. scholars and thousands of undergraduates, postgraduates, and diploma holders. Amidst notable addresses, Dr. A. S. Kiran Kumar highlighted the necessity of lifelong learning and adapting to technological advances. The Chancellor encouraged resilience in facing life's challenges.
Padma Shri Uma Shankar Pandey spotlighted water conservation issues, emphasizing the need for sustainable practices. With strong recruitment activities, Galgotias University reinforced its dedication to quality education and aligning with industry demands, cementing its international reputation through impressive rankings.
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