Galgotias University Celebrates 10th Convocation with Illustrious Guests

Galgotias University hosted its 10th Convocation Ceremony in Greater Noida, welcoming notable dignitaries such as Padma Shri Dr. A. S. Kiran Kumar, ex-ISRO chairman, as the chief guest. The event focused on celebrating academic accomplishments and inspiring future aspirations among graduates and attendees.

The ceremony honored 6,656 graduates, including 73 Ph.D. scholars and thousands of undergraduates, postgraduates, and diploma holders. Amidst notable addresses, Dr. A. S. Kiran Kumar highlighted the necessity of lifelong learning and adapting to technological advances. The Chancellor encouraged resilience in facing life's challenges.

Padma Shri Uma Shankar Pandey spotlighted water conservation issues, emphasizing the need for sustainable practices. With strong recruitment activities, Galgotias University reinforced its dedication to quality education and aligning with industry demands, cementing its international reputation through impressive rankings.