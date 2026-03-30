Indian Boxers Shine at Asian Championships

At the Asian Boxing Championships, Indian boxers delivered strong performances to launch their campaign successfully. Preeti Pawar clinched a 5-0 win over Kazakhstan's Elina Bazarova in the women's 54kg category.

Meanwhile, in the men's 70kg category, Deepak secured a closely contested 3-2 victory against Uzbekistan's Khavasbek Asadullaev. These matches set a promising tone for India's prospects in the competition.

The Asian Boxing Championships 2026 brings together elite boxers from across the continent, and the intensity of the early matches reflects the high level of competition present.

(With inputs from agencies.)