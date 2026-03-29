Indian Boxers Set Sights on Glory at Asian Championships

Indian boxers are gearing up for a significant showing at the Asian Championships starting Monday. They aim to capitalize on a packed season to clinch direct berths for upcoming multi-sport events, including the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

The championships offer a crucial opportunity for finalists to secure automatic qualification, aligning with the Boxing Federation of India's selection criteria. The boxers have been acclimatizing in Mongolia, participating in multinational camps alongside boxers from Mongolia, China, Jordan, and Thailand.

The Indian women's contingent, led by Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and world champions, is expected to spearhead the medal run, while the men's team, with a revamped coaching setup, seeks redemption after a disappointing previous World Championships.