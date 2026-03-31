Naseem Shah Fined: A Cricket Controversy Unfolds
Naseem Shah, a prominent pace bowler, faces a historic 20 million Pakistani rupees fine for breaching his central contract and social media guidelines of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). This penalty, sparked by a controversial social media post, led to his advisor's termination and an unconditional apology from Shah.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 01:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 01:05 IST
Naseem Shah, Pakistan's talented pace bowler, has been handed a historic penalty by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Fined 20 million Pakistani rupees for breaching contract terms and social media policies, Shah's fine is reportedly the largest in Pakistan cricket history. The situation arose from a contentious social media post which was subsequently retracted.
Alongside offering an unconditional apology, Shah has parted ways with his social media advisor, who has now been blacklisted by the PCB. This incident underscores the board's firm stance on guideline breaches.
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