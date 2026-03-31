Naseem Shah Fined: A Cricket Controversy Unfolds

Naseem Shah, Pakistan's talented pace bowler, has been handed a historic penalty by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Fined 20 million Pakistani rupees for breaching contract terms and social media policies, Shah's fine is reportedly the largest in Pakistan cricket history. The situation arose from a contentious social media post which was subsequently retracted.

Alongside offering an unconditional apology, Shah has parted ways with his social media advisor, who has now been blacklisted by the PCB. This incident underscores the board's firm stance on guideline breaches.