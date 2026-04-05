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Cameron Green's Bowling Comeback: A New Chapter for KKR

Cameron Green, the Kolkata Knight Riders' high-profile acquisition and IPL's costliest overseas buy, is close to resuming bowling after back surgery. Coach Tim Southee confirmed his progress as KKR faces early struggles due to an inexperienced pace attack. Green's return could strengthen the team's prospects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:15 IST
Cameron Green's Bowling Comeback: A New Chapter for KKR
Cameron Green
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders' significant investment, Cameron Green, is nearing a return to bowling in IPL matches following back surgery rehabilitation. Bowling coach Tim Southee announced Green's progress, though his participation against Punjab Kings remains uncertain.

Green, the costliest overseas player in IPL history, has not bowled so far this season with Cricket Australia monitoring his recovery. His absence has been notable, especially after KKR's failure to defend 220 runs against Mumbai Indians in their opener.

Despite early losses, KKR remains optimistic about their bowling unit. Young players, such as Vaibhav Arora, have shown promise, but the team is still seeking the right balance. Southee emphasized the importance of early wickets and adjusting team selection for success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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