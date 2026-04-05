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Young Stars Shine: Thrilling Wins in National Sub Junior Women's Hockey Championship

Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, and Arunachal Pradesh emerged victorious in the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship. The competition saw impressive performances, with standout players scoring multiple goals. The event highlighted the emerging talent and competitive spirit in Indian women's hockey, showcasing the potential for the sport's future growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-04-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 19:38 IST
Young Stars Shine: Thrilling Wins in National Sub Junior Women's Hockey Championship
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The 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship witnessed exhilarating matches at the Rajgir Sports Complex, with Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, and Arunachal Pradesh each bagging significant victories.

In Pool A of Division A, Punjab clinched a memorable 2-0 win over Maharashtra, thanks to goals from Sangat Singh and Akash Deep. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh dominated Pool C by defeating Manipur 17-1, led by Shahrukh Ali's remarkable 11-goal spree.

Bengal triumphed over Gujarat with an 18-0 victory in Pool A of Division B, while Arunachal Pradesh secured a hard-fought win against Chhattisgarh in Pool B. These intense matches underline the burgeoning talent in Indian women's hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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