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India Gears Up for Billie Jean King Cup Challenge Amid Key Withdrawals

India aims to leverage home advantage in the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group I, despite challenges posed by the withdrawal of player Shrivalli Bhamidipaty due to injury. The team, featuring Sahaja Yamalapalli and Vaishnavi Adkar, faces stiff competition, with Indonesia emerging as strong contenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:11 IST
India Gears Up for Billie Jean King Cup Challenge Amid Key Withdrawals
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India, hosting the Asia-Oceania Group I Billie Jean King Cup matches, will rely on home conditions to secure a spot in the 2026 play-offs. Despite the enthusiastic support, the team faces setbacks, including the withdrawal of promising player Shrivalli Bhamidipaty due to injury.

India's group includes challenging opponents like Indonesia, Korea, Mongolia, New Zealand, and Thailand. Only the top two teams advance, making every match crucial for India as they aim for redemption following a disappointing 2025 campaign.

Sahaja Yamalapalli and Vaishnavi Adkar lead India's singles effort, while experienced Ankita Raina focuses primarily on doubles. Indonesia, spearheaded by top-tier player Janice Tjen, is seen as a formidable rival, amplifying the competition's intensity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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