DMK 2.0 regime is certain to be formed, says Udhayanidhi Stalin in Thiruvaiyaru.
PTI | Thanjavur(Tn) | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:10 IST
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- India
DMK 2.0 regime is certain to be formed, says Udhayanidhi Stalin in Thiruvaiyaru.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Udhayanidhi
- DMK
- Tamil Nadu
- politics
- Thiruvaiyaru
- regime
- government
- Stalin
- leadership
- party
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