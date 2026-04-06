BJP's War Cry: Bengal's Voters Will Retaliate Against TMC, Declares Bihar BJP Chief

In a fiery assertion, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Saraogi lent his voice to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'jungle raj' criticism of West Bengal's governance, spearheaded by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Highlighting simmering discontent, Saraogi confidently predicted a political upheaval in favor of the BJP in the imminent state elections.

Prime Minister Modi, addressing an assembly rally, condemned the Trinamool Congress over the Malda incident, branding it as indicative of 'jungle raj.' He raised concerns about safety under TMC rule, questioning the security of constitutional processes and citizens, citing the plight of judicial officers in Malda as a prime example.

Moreover, Saraogi criticized Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge's contentious comparison between the people of Keralam and Gujarat. This rhetoric, he argued, is symptomatic of Congress's continuing decline as party stalwarts exit its ranks. As elections approach in Keralam on April 9, the political landscape remains fraught with tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)