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Tim David's Explosive Batting Showcases His IPL Value

Tim David displayed his power-hitting prowess for Royal Challengers Bengaluru with an unbeaten 70, including eight sixes, securing a 43-run win over Chennai Super Kings. His performance helped Bengaluru maintain their top position, as Chennai slipped to the bottom of the table after their third consecutive defeat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:36 IST
Tim David's Explosive Batting Showcases His IPL Value
Tim David

Tim David showcased why Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained him for the 2026 IPL season during a stellar performance on Sunday. The Australian batter hit an unbeaten 70 off just 25 balls, guiding the defending champions to a 43-run win over Chennai Super Kings.

David's explosive innings included eight sixes, one of which was a massive 106-meter strike landing on the roof of M Chinnaswamy Stadium. His efforts ensured Bengaluru's second win on the trot as they topped the early-season standings.

Bengaluru, boasting a superior net run rate, leads over Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings, all with consecutive victories. Chennai, facing their third loss, slumped to the bottom of the table, with coach Stephen Fleming citing the late-game surge by Bengaluru as decisive.

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