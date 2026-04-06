Ambati Rayudu Critiques CSK Strategies After Loss to RCB

In the aftermath of Chennai Super Kings' defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, former Indian cricket star Ambati Rayudu has voiced concerns about CSK's strategic approach. Rayudu lambasted the team's rigidity, noting that their adherence to a flawed plan was detrimental in a high-pressure match.

Rayudu emphasized the importance of leadership on the field, suggesting that senior players should have stepped up to recalibrate the team's approach. He advocated for brief pauses to guide bowlers strategically, potentially altering the match's trajectory.

Despite valiant efforts from players like Sarfaraz Khan and Prashant Veer, CSK fell short against a formidable RCB lineup. Rayudu acknowledged improvements in CSK's powerplay and middle-over bowling but stressed the need for better execution in death overs to contain opposition runs.