Chennaiyin FC Eye Victory Against Inter Kashi in Historic ISL Clash

Chennaiyin FC is set to face off against Indian Super League newcomers Inter Kashi, with an eye on securing three points to climb the league table. The encounter, taking place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, marks the first official meeting between the two sides since Inter's promotion after lifting the I-League title last season.

Head coach Clifford Miranda reflects on Chennaiyin's recent performances, notably their hard-fought draw against FC Goa, where they led until the game's dying minutes. Miranda praised his team's creativity and pressing strategy but acknowledged the tough challenge posed by Inter Kashi, led by the experienced Antonio Lopez Habas, a coach Miranda knows well from their time together at ATK.

Midfielder Maheson Singh joined Miranda at a press conference, sharing gratitude towards his senior teammates and coach for supporting his development. Despite missing Daniel Chima Chukwu due to injury, Chennaiyin is prepared for a competitive match against a determined Inter Kashi side eager to improve their league standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)