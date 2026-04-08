Andhra Pradesh Powers Ahead: Uninterrupted Supply Without Increased Charges

In a bid to ensure continuous energy flow, Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar reaffirmed the state's commitment to maintaining uninterrupted power supply without hiking electricity charges.

During the inauguration of a new corporate office for the Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation, he highlighted ongoing infrastructure improvements to enhance service delivery across the state.

Kumar commended electricity department employees for their dedication, particularly during natural calamities, and credited them for successful implementations of initiatives like PM Surya Ghar and PM KUSUM Yojana, which support renewable energy and assist households and farmers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)