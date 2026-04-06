Rain Halts IPL Showdown: Kolkata vs Punjab
The IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings was abandoned due to weather conditions. Kolkata managed to score 25 runs in 3.4 overs with two wickets down before the game was halted. Xavier Bartlett took two wickets for Punjab. Both teams will share the points.
- Country:
- India
In an abrupt turn of events, the much-anticipated IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings was brought to a standstill as weather played spoilsport. Before the interruption, Kolkata had scored 25 runs in just 3.4 overs while losing two wickets against Punjab.
A resilient Xavier Bartlett bowled impressively, claiming the wickets of Finn Allen and Cameron Green. Despite Kolkata's efforts led by Ajinkya Rahane, who remained not out with 8 runs, the game could not proceed.
Faced with unforeseen circumstances, the match was officially abandoned, leaving both teams to split the points. The interruption serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of outdoor sports.