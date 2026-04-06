Rain Halts IPL Showdown: Kolkata vs Punjab

In an abrupt turn of events, the much-anticipated IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings was brought to a standstill as weather played spoilsport. Before the interruption, Kolkata had scored 25 runs in just 3.4 overs while losing two wickets against Punjab.

A resilient Xavier Bartlett bowled impressively, claiming the wickets of Finn Allen and Cameron Green. Despite Kolkata's efforts led by Ajinkya Rahane, who remained not out with 8 runs, the game could not proceed.

Faced with unforeseen circumstances, the match was officially abandoned, leaving both teams to split the points. The interruption serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of outdoor sports.