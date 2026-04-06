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The Final Dance of Masters Gnomes: A Coveted Collectible's Last Stand?

Masters gnomes, an iconic sport collectible, might be nearing its swansong, sparking fervor among collectors. As the 2026 rumor mill churns, enthusiasts flock to Augusta National Golf Club to grab them, transforming the quaint ceramic figurines into coveted memorabilia commanding sky-high resale prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:28 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:28 IST
The Final Dance of Masters Gnomes: A Coveted Collectible's Last Stand?

Masters gnomes, a beloved collectible in the sports world, are rumored to be in their final year, igniting a frenzy among collectors. Fans start lining up at dawn at Augusta National Golf Club, hoping to acquire these iconic ceramic figures before they vanish.

Since 2016, the gnomes have been a significant draw at Augusta's merchandise shop, often selling out swiftly. With the rumor that 2026 could mark their last appearance, they've become even more desirable, with resale prices skyrocketing to nearly $1,000.

Collectors like Lisa Endredi are going to great lengths to secure their piece, despite the club's silence on the gnomes' future. Meanwhile, the Masters' marketing unveiled this year's edition with a charming video, further fueling the allure of this enigmatic collectible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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