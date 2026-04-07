Hardik Pandya's Return Ignites Mumbai Indians' IPL Hopes

Hardik Pandya has resumed training with the Mumbai Indians ahead of their IPL showdown against the Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, increasing optimism about his return following a brief illness-induced hiatus. Pandya's presence at the nets in Guwahati is seen as a strategic advantage for the team as they seek to regain their competitive edge.

The absence of Mumbai's full-time captain was felt during the previous fixture, where Suryakumar Yadav took up the leadership role in an away game against the Delhi Capitals. Adjustments were made to the lineup, with the inclusion of Deepak Chahar and Corbin Bosch, while overseas player Trent Boult was strategically excluded, according to ESPNcricinfo. Despite recent setbacks, Pandya appeared in fine form, focusing on precise bowling techniques and practicing with the bat, indicating his readiness for the upcoming clash.

Pandya has been diligently working on improving his yorkers since the T20 World Cup, seeing it as a fundamental skill that enhances his overall performance. The all-rounder had a low-key start to the season, contributing both with bat and ball, yet his leadership has previously led teams to triumphs, most notably steering Gujarat Titans to an IPL title. His expected return is anticipated to boost Mumbai Indians' effort to clinch their sixth championship title.

(With inputs from agencies.)