Left Menu

KKR's Mural Magic: A Tribute to Fans and First Love

Kolkata Knight Riders unveil a new mural on Rash Behari Avenue, celebrating the team's bond with its fans. The artwork, inspired by the 'Prothom Bhalobasha KKR' campaign, blends vibrant visuals with cultural elements and serves as a public expression of pride, turning the street into a landmark of sports emotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:40 IST
KKR's Mural Magic: A Tribute to Fans and First Love
KKR fan mural at the Rash Behari Avenue in Kolkata. (Photo/KKR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have launched a captivating mural on Rash Behari Avenue, adding a splash of color to one of South Kolkata's busier locales. This artistic creation celebrates the deep connection between the team and its supporters, drawing inspiration from the campaign 'Prothom Bhalobasha KKR', which places the emotion of first love at its heart.

Adorned in the team's signature purple and gold hues, the mural features stylized illustrations of players alongside the well-known slogan 'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo'. This reflects the indomitable spirit characteristic of both the team and the city. At its core is a poignant Bengali phrase, 'Prothom Bhalobasha KKR', translating to 'KKR is the first love', adding an emotional touch that exemplifies the campaign's essence.

By integrating contemporary street-art styles with cultural motifs, the mural is more than just a visual feast. Positioned strategically on Rash Behari Avenue, it acts as a public shrine to fandom, inviting fans and the community to engage with it. Supporters are encouraged to interact and capture moments with the mural, amplifying their shared passion for KKR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mamata Banerjee Slams Voter Roll Controversy in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Slams Voter Roll Controversy in West Bengal

 India
2
Congress-led alliance will win 72-73 seats of 126 assembly constituencies in Assam: Mallikarjun Kharge in Guwahati.

Congress-led alliance will win 72-73 seats of 126 assembly constituencies in...

 India
3
Tensions Trouble European Markets Amid Middle East Crisis

Tensions Trouble European Markets Amid Middle East Crisis

 Global
4
Young Tigresses Roar: Indian U-17 Women's Team Faces Russia in Sochi

Young Tigresses Roar: Indian U-17 Women's Team Faces Russia in Sochi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026