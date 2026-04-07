KKR's Mural Magic: A Tribute to Fans and First Love

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have launched a captivating mural on Rash Behari Avenue, adding a splash of color to one of South Kolkata's busier locales. This artistic creation celebrates the deep connection between the team and its supporters, drawing inspiration from the campaign 'Prothom Bhalobasha KKR', which places the emotion of first love at its heart.

Adorned in the team's signature purple and gold hues, the mural features stylized illustrations of players alongside the well-known slogan 'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo'. This reflects the indomitable spirit characteristic of both the team and the city. At its core is a poignant Bengali phrase, 'Prothom Bhalobasha KKR', translating to 'KKR is the first love', adding an emotional touch that exemplifies the campaign's essence.

By integrating contemporary street-art styles with cultural motifs, the mural is more than just a visual feast. Positioned strategically on Rash Behari Avenue, it acts as a public shrine to fandom, inviting fans and the community to engage with it. Supporters are encouraged to interact and capture moments with the mural, amplifying their shared passion for KKR.

(With inputs from agencies.)