Left Menu

Young Tigresses Roar: Indian U-17 Women's Team Faces Russia in Sochi

The Indian Under-17 women's football team is set to play three friendly matches against Russia in Sochi in preparation for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup. Head coach Pamela Conti has named a 23-member squad for the tour, which includes friendlies on April 11, 14, and 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:59 IST
Young Tigresses Roar: Indian U-17 Women's Team Faces Russia in Sochi
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Under-17 women's football team is gearing up for an exciting series of friendly matches against Russia in Sochi from April 11 to 17. Head coach Pamela Conti released the 23-player roster as the team intensifies preparations for the upcoming AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup in China.

The squad arrived in Sochi late Monday night, ready to face their Russian counterparts at the Matsesta Football Centre. The matches, scheduled on April 11, 14, and 17, are part of the Young Tigresses' rigorous training regime, following their successful stint in Yangon where they secured wins in two friendlies against the hosts.

India's U-17 team will face tough competition in the Asian Cup's Group B, taking on formidable opponents like Australia, Japan, and Lebanon in May. The group is made up of talented players including goalkeepers Munni and Surajmuni Kumari, among other skills-players in defense, midfield, and attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Rains: Unseasonal Showers Impact Crops and Temperatures

Rajasthan Rains: Unseasonal Showers Impact Crops and Temperatures

 India
2
Global Markets Sway Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge

Global Markets Sway Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Price Surge

 Global
3
Respect public sentiment and withdraw nominee from Baramati bypoll contest: Fadnavis to Congress

Respect public sentiment and withdraw nominee from Baramati bypoll contest: ...

 India
4
Tragic End in Outer Delhi: Senior Citizen's Fatal Act

Tragic End in Outer Delhi: Senior Citizen's Fatal Act

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026