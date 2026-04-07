Young Tigresses Roar: Indian U-17 Women's Team Faces Russia in Sochi

The Indian Under-17 women's football team is gearing up for an exciting series of friendly matches against Russia in Sochi from April 11 to 17. Head coach Pamela Conti released the 23-player roster as the team intensifies preparations for the upcoming AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup in China.

The squad arrived in Sochi late Monday night, ready to face their Russian counterparts at the Matsesta Football Centre. The matches, scheduled on April 11, 14, and 17, are part of the Young Tigresses' rigorous training regime, following their successful stint in Yangon where they secured wins in two friendlies against the hosts.

India's U-17 team will face tough competition in the Asian Cup's Group B, taking on formidable opponents like Australia, Japan, and Lebanon in May. The group is made up of talented players including goalkeepers Munni and Surajmuni Kumari, among other skills-players in defense, midfield, and attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)